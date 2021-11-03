Packers Expected to Sign Blake Bortles for Sunday

Veteran quarterback Blake Bortles is reportedly flying to Green Bay with the expectation of signing with the Packers practice squad and joining the the team's 53-man roster for Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bortles begins his second stint with Green Bay. The 29-year-old previously signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the Packers in May, but he was released by Green Bay in July.

With Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Benkert testing positive for COVID-19, Bortles will join Jordan Love on the active roster to compete for a starting spot in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Before joining the Packers, Bortles had two stints with the Rams as the backup quarterback to Jared Goff. He also logged a short stint with the Broncos when Drew Locke suffered an injury.

Bortles threw for 17,646 yards, 103 touchdowns, 75 interceptions in five seasons with the Jaguars, competing 59.3% of his passes from 2014-18. His 75 interceptions also led the league before the Jags released him in March 2019.

Despite the struggles, Bortles did manage to led the Jaguars to victory against the Steelers in the AFC Divisional game before losing to the Patriots in the AFC Championship game, the Jaguars first appearance since 1999.

More NFL Coverage: