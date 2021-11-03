Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Blake Bortles

Packers Expected to Sign Blake Bortles With Aaron Rodgers Out Sunday

Author:

Veteran quarterback Blake Bortles is reportedly flying to Green Bay with the expectation of signing with the Packers practice squad and joining the the team's 53-man roster for Sunday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Bortles begins his second stint with Green Bay. The 29-year-old previously signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the Packers in May, but he was released by Green Bay in July.

With Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Benkert testing positive for COVID-19, Bortles will join Jordan Love on the active roster to compete for a starting spot in Sunday's game against the Chiefs. 

SI Recommends

Before joining the Packers, Bortles had two stints with the Rams as the backup quarterback to Jared Goff. He also logged a short stint with the Broncos when Drew Locke suffered an injury.

Bortles threw for 17,646 yards, 103 touchdowns, 75 interceptions in five seasons with the Jaguars, competing 59.3% of his passes from 2014-18. His 75 interceptions also led the league before the Jags released him in March 2019.

Despite the struggles, Bortles did manage to led the Jaguars to victory against the Steelers in the AFC Divisional game before losing to the Patriots in the AFC Championship game, the Jaguars first appearance since 1999. 

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Blake Bortles
NFL

Packers Expected to Sign Blake Bortles for Sunday

The Packers star is out with COVID-19 so they need another signal-caller.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry says Odell Beckham Jr. is a "long-term member" of the organization.
Play
Fantasy

Odell Beckham Jr. Won't Play for Browns: Fantasy Impact

How should fantasy managers react to the news that OBJ may be done in Cleveland?

Carson Wentz
Play
Betting

Thursday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Jets vs. Colts

The Colts host the Jets in an AFC matchup Thursday to kick off Week 9. Get the latest betting insight and sharp info.

Xavi-Barcelona-Manager
Soccer

Barcelona Directors Go to Qatar in Pursuit of Xavi

Al Sadd claims it is 'committed to keeping our coach' as Barcelona tries to bring its former midfielder back to Camp Nou.

Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.
Play
Betting

Kansas City moves to a touchdown favorite against Green Bay with Rodgers Reportedly Out

The Packers’ quarterback will reportedly miss Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID-19, and the odds are moving.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after striking out against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning in game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Astros Couldn’t Silence Naysayers—and Never Will

Houston’s 2017 World Series core had one last shot to prove they could win it all without cheating. They came up just short.

Caleb Foster
Play
College Basketball

Duke Commit Caleb Foster Taking His Game to New Heights

Foster is one of the top point guards in the country, regardless of class.

Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski shakes hands with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium.
NFL

Report: Browns Coach Told Players OBJ 'Essentially' Not On Team

Odell Beckham Jr. could be on his way out of Cleveland.