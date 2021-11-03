The Packers have a quarterback problem on their hands after starter Aaron Rodgers and practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Benkert tested positive earlier this week before Rodgers tested positive on Wednesday. That leaves Jordan Love as the only healthy quarterback left on the roster.

Love, 23, was selected with the No. 26 pick out of Nevada in the 2020 NFL draft. He appeared in the first two games of the 2021 season, throwing for 68 yards in a 38-3 blowout loss to the Saints in the season opener.

The Packers have won seven straight games since losing to the Saints. They are tied for the best record in the NFL at 7-1.

Rodgers, the reigning league MVP, has thrown for 1,894 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, and he is coming off an impressive win over the Cardinals last week. In August, Rodgers said he was "immunized" when asked if he was vaccinated. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Rodgers is unvaccinated.

