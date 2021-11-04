Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Patrick Mahomes On Aaron Rodgers Being Out: "Definitely Disappointing"

Author:

On Wednesday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is out for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was asked about Rodgers missing this weekend's showdown and said he found the news to be "disappointing." 

"When you get to see an all-time great like him play and I’ve kind of watched his game for a long time, feeling that I play a similar style, you always want to compete against the best,” Mahomes said, per ProFootballTalk. “Hopefully he’s healthy, it’s not too bad, I’m sure he’ll come back from it stronger than he was before.”

Mahomes added that he hasn't had any conversations with Rodgers since the positive test.

SI Recommends

"I haven’t got to yet. I heard about it as I was going on to the walk-through on the field," Mahomes said. "Obviously, it’s disappointing and I hope that he’s healthy and that he can get through it. COVID is a scary deal, and it can kind of get anybody so just praying for him that he can get back to who he is.”

Since the NFL's health and safety protocols require Rodgers to sit out for at least 10 days, the Packers' offense will be led by second-year quarterback Jordan Love.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

nfl-schedule-2021-rodgers-mahomes
NFL

Mahomes Reportedly Disappointed Rodgers Will Miss Matchup

The Chiefs star was looking forward to the matchup.

Chicago Bears Khalil Herbert
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rest-of-Season (ROS) Rankings

Learn who holds value and where to rank players for the rest of the 2021 fantasy football season.

Kansas's Remy Martin; Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren; UCLA's Johnny Juzang
Play
College Basketball

SI's Preseason Men's College Hoops Crystal Ball

Expert predictions for the Final Four, national champ, National Player of the Year, breakthrough team and more.

Notre Dame Kyren Williams
Play
Betting

College Football Week 10 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Picks The Winners

The Composite is looking to bounce back after the underdogs did not deliver last week.

Julius Erving
Play
NBA

Top 75 Favorite Moments in NBA History

With the league celebrating its 75th anniversary, we're sharing 75 of our best memories.

carlos-correa-freddie-freeman
MLB

MLB Free Agency: Tracking the Top Players Available

Freddie Freeman and a historic class of shortstops should make for quite the interesting hot-stove season.

LeBron James with the Lakers
Play
Betting

NBA ‘SO/UP’ Picks and Bets for Jazz-Hawks, Thunder-Lakers

Oklahoma City already beat Los Angeles this season. Will it happen again Thursday night?

gotham spirit
Soccer

Report: NWSL's Spirit in 'Exclusive Sale Negotiations'

The St. James reportedly submitted a letter of intent with a valuation for the club at $16 million. But, co-owner Y. Michele Kang's offer is reportedly higher.