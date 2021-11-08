Raiders Need to Work on Finishing & Limiting Turnovers

The Silver and Black offense needs to work on finishing in the red zone and limiting turnovers.

On one side, the score of 23-16 might have someone think that’s the whole story can be told with the score.

That wasn’t the case with the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

While the Silver and Black had 403 yards of total offense compared to the New York Giants 245 times including three sacks on quarterback Daniel Jones, the Raiders still lost.

Quarterback Derek Carr took the loss as someone on his shoulders. He says he needs to work on turnovers.

"We moved the heck out of the ball," Carr said. "We had things that we wanted and – you just can't turn the ball over.”

“You can't throw interceptions. … That's why we lost the game. Honestly, at the end of the day, we just need to be better as players. Coaches did a great job, all of those things. I've got to be better. This one's on me."

While Carr says interceptions, his receivers added that it was also the result of not finishing in the red zone.

"I felt like we moved the ball up and down the field," Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow said. "We've got to do better in the red zone.”

“If you're going to say we didn't play great offensively, we need to do a better job in the red zone. But I felt like we moved the ball up the field for the most part. Running backs did a great job running hard, offensive line did a good job protecting Derek."

The Raiders booked only one touchdown in six red-zone trips.

Renfrow ultimately says it’s on the team, “staying together.”

"We felt like we were good enough to win, but obviously the Giants have a good team and they took advantage of some turnovers and not playing as crisp as we wanted to," Renfrow said.

"I'm encouraged by how we competed, how we played and I feel like we have everything in front of us. We just have to stay together."

