November 3, 2021
Here's The Earliest Aaron Rodgers Can Return to Play For The Packers

Aaron Rodgers will miss Green Bay's Week 9 matchup with the Chiefs after testing positive for COVID-19, and he could be cutting in close for a potential Week 10 return.

Rodgers is not eligible to return from the COVID-19 list until Nov. 13, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Packers will host the Seahawks on Nov. 14.

Rodgers is forced to miss 10 days of action due to his unvaccinated status. When asked in August if he was vaccinated, Rodgers indicated yes, noting "I'm immunized."

The 2020 MVP has gotten off to a fast start to the 2021 season. Rodgers has thrown for 1,894 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2021, leading the Packers to a 7–1 record.

Green Bay beat the previously-undefeated Cardinals in Week 8. Jordan Love is expected to start for the Packers on Sunday in a road matchup against the Chiefs.

