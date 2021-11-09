Aaron Rodgers Apologizes: ‘I Acknowledge I am a Role Model’

Aaron Rodgers returned to The Pat McAfee show on Tuesday to apologize for not following the league's COVID-19 protocols. The Packers star quarterback took a moment to acknowledge his role as an athlete with fans that look up to him.

"I acknowledge am a role model to a lot of people," Rodgers said on the show. "I made some comments that people might have felt were misleading. To anybody who felt misled by those comments, I take full responsibility."

Tuesday's show appearance for Rodgers comes four days after he openly discussed his reasons for not receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Rodgers said that he plans to stay out of the politics between the league and its COVID-19 policies.

"I'm an athlete, not an activist," Rodgers said. "I'm going to get back to doing what I do best and that's playing ball.

"I shared my opinion and it wasn't one that was come to frivolously. It involved a lot of studying and what I felt like was the best interest of my body. But further comments, I am going to keep between myself and my doctors, I don't have any further comments about any of those things after this interview."

Previously, Rodgers explicitly stated why he believes he made the best choice for his body.

"What about ‘My body, my choice?’” Rodgers previously said. “What about making the best decision for my circumstance? This idea that it’s the pandemic of the unvaccinated, it’s just a total lie.”

As Rodgers puts his focus back on football, the three-time MVP will be eligible to return to the field on Sunday when the Packers host the Seahawks.

More Aaron Rodgers Coverage:

For more news on the Packers, visit Packer Central