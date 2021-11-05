NFL World Reacts to Wild Aaron Rodgers Vaccination Interview

Aaron Rodgers made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday afternoon to speak about his positive COVID-19 test and clarify reports on his vaccination status.

Rodgers confirmed he is unvaccinated. The Packers quarterback states he has an allergy to one of the ingredients used in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. He did not specify his allergy.

Rodgers expressed his disappointment with the media's coverage following his positive test. He believes the media was on a "witch hunt" in August to determine which NFL players were vaccinated and which were not. Three months ago, Rodgers told reporters that he was "immunized."

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now," Rodgers said on the show. "So, before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself."

Rodgers also wanted to clarify he was "not an anti-vax flat-Earther" and is a "critical thinker."

Rodgers stressed he has been following the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, which include daily testing. Rodgers said he has worked with doctors and done his own research into what works best for his body, which includes taking monoclonal antibodies and ivermectin. The Food and Drug Administration has warned COVID-19 patients against taking ivermectin, which has repeatedly been shown to be an ineffective treatment against the coronavirus in clinical trials.

ESPN reported Rodgers underwent an alternative treatment before the start of training camp and petitioned for the league to consider him the same as someone who received one of the vaccinations. The NFL, the NFL Players Association and an infectious disease consultant approved by both parties looked at Rodgers's case for an exception, but he was ultimately considered unvaccinated by league standards.

Rodgers said he spoke with comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan, who tested positive for the coronavirus in early September. In an Instagram video, Rogan said he was treated with monoclonal antibodies, the steroid prednisone, a vitamin drip and ivermectin.

“I consulted with a now good friend of mine Joe Rogan after he got COVID and I’ve been doing a lot of stuff that he recommended."

Rodgers will miss Sunday's game against the Chiefs. As an unvaccinated player, he will be required to quarantine for 10 days and then test negative to return. Jordan Love will make his first career start in Rodgers's absence.

Below are some of the reactions to Rodgers's interview with McAfee.

