Skip to main content
November 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Eli Manning's Double Middle Fingers on 'MNF' Prompted Three FCC Complaints

Author:

Earlier this season, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning infamously gave the double bird to a national audience during his, and his brother's, telecast of a Monday Night Football Game. His viral moment did not sit well with three viewers. 

The Federal Communications Commission received three complaints after the incident, according to TMZ. Manning was giving an example of what young Eagles fans would do when Manning visited Philadelphia to play their division foes when the ManningCast was on for Week 3.

Although both the Manning brothers apologized for the gesture, TMZ obtained some written complaints from the disgruntled viewers. 

SI Recommends

"On ESPN 'Monday Night Football' Eli Manning used profane gestures that were despicable and unacceptable and fines should be levied," one viewer said, per TMZ. "Young Americans should never be exposed to something like that, it was disgusting."

Another viewer called for Manning to be removed from broadcasting, and the third wanted the FCC to think of the children. 

"Mr. Manning's actions are offensive to me as a viewer," one viewer wrote. "It was also offensive as a Philadelphia native and sports fan. There was young children watching that broadcast last evening."

Ironically, Manning was imitating who he described as a "nine-year-old kid" when he flipped off the country—something standard among children at Eagles games who greeted the Giants, per Manning. 

It's unlikely either Manning brother faces any serious repercussions, though.

More NFL Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Eli Manning during his Giants jersey retirement.
NFL

Report: Eli Manning's Double Bird Got Three FCC Complaints

Some viewers reportedly didn't care for Eli Manning's viral moment back in September.

shohei ohtani
MLB

Shohei Ohtani, Bryce Harper Headline MLB's Awards Finalists

MLB revealed the finalists for MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year awards.

Scott Frost
College Football

Nebraska Announces Decision on Scott Frost for 2022 Season

Nebraska coach Scott Frost will return to the university next season with a restructured contract.

nfl-mark-davis-roger-goodell-nfl-intervene
Play
NFL

The NFL Should Step in to Help Stabilize the Raiders

Mark Davis's organization is badly in need of leadership. The league should find someone competent to help right the ship in Las Vegas.

Los Angeles Lakers center DeAndre Jordan (10) talks to point guard Russell Westbrook (0) during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center.
Podcasts

Neil Olshey Investigation, Westbrook Island & Early MVPs

Lakers questioning Russel? Neil Oshey & Robert Sarver allegations, Simmons trade rumor, and leading MVP candidates

biden-bucks-white-house
NBA

Biden Hosts Bucks at White House, Praises Team's Activism

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are the first NBA team to visit the White House since 2016.

maqb-week-9-damon-arnette-jonathan-cooper-odell-beckham
Play
NFL

MAQB: What Raiders Can Learn From Dolphins About Vegas

Certain players may thrive more in the NFL's newest market. Plus, teams that could claim Odell Beckham Jr., how the Broncos will replace Von Miller's production, a strong Patriots draft class, the Falcons' mindset and more.

mac-jones
Play
NFL

Mac Jones Explains Play That Panthers LB Called 'Dirty'

The Patriots quarterback injured Panthers defensive end Brian Burns during a fumble at the end of the first quarter on Sunday.