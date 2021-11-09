Report: Eli Manning's Double Bird Got Three FCC Complaints

Earlier this season, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning infamously gave the double bird to a national audience during his, and his brother's, telecast of a Monday Night Football Game. His viral moment did not sit well with three viewers.

The Federal Communications Commission received three complaints after the incident, according to TMZ. Manning was giving an example of what young Eagles fans would do when Manning visited Philadelphia to play their division foes when the ManningCast was on for Week 3.

Although both the Manning brothers apologized for the gesture, TMZ obtained some written complaints from the disgruntled viewers.

"On ESPN 'Monday Night Football' Eli Manning used profane gestures that were despicable and unacceptable and fines should be levied," one viewer said, per TMZ. "Young Americans should never be exposed to something like that, it was disgusting."

Another viewer called for Manning to be removed from broadcasting, and the third wanted the FCC to think of the children.

"Mr. Manning's actions are offensive to me as a viewer," one viewer wrote. "It was also offensive as a Philadelphia native and sports fan. There was young children watching that broadcast last evening."

Ironically, Manning was imitating who he described as a "nine-year-old kid" when he flipped off the country—something standard among children at Eagles games who greeted the Giants, per Manning.

It's unlikely either Manning brother faces any serious repercussions, though.

