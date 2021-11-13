Report: Rams WR Robert Woods Tears ACL, Is Out for Season

Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Robert Woods

Report: Rams WR Robert Woods Tears ACL in Practice

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods tore his ACL in practice on Friday and will return to the field this season, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini and Adam Schefter. He will miss the rest of the season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Woods, 29, went down in practice, but returned to his feet and finished practice, conducting interviews with the media afterwards. Following a media session with reporters, it appeared that Woods was fine. However, after a series of tests, it was discovered that Woods suffered the injury, according to Schefter

The injury comes shortly after the Rams signed former Browns star Odell Beckham Jr. after he cleared waivers. Beckham Jr. is slated to make his debut for Los Angeles in Monday night's matchup with the 49ers, per 

Woods is one of the key weapons—along with Cooper Kupp—in the Rams' high-powered offense. The Rams had already lost two offensive weapons to season-ending injury—both receiver Tutu Atwell and tight end Jacob Harris are out for the rest of the year with recent injuries. 

Beckham Jr.'s addition becomes even more of a necessity for Los Angeles's receiving corps with Woods likely to miss extended time. Through nine games this season, Woods caught 45 passes for 556 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 12.4 yards per catch.

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods (2) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
