Report: Rams' OBJ Signs Deal Worth Up to $4.25 Million

November 12, 2021
NFL
Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Signs One-Year Deal Worth Up to $4.25 Million

Author:

Former Browns star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. plans to sign a one-year deal worth up to $4.25 million with the Rams, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

The contract includes a $500,000 signing bonus, $750,000 for the rest of the season and another $3 million in incentives based on how the Rams finish the regular season and postseason, per Rapoport. 

Beckham Jr.'s new deal comes three days after Cleveland officially placed him on waivers. The Chiefs, Packers, Seahawks, Patriots and Saints had all been previously reported to be Beckham Jr.'s top choices as he weighed his options. .

When the Rams announced that they were signing the star wideout, it sent social media into frenzy, inducing reactions from everyone across the sports world, including his own quarterback Matthew Stafford.

“Nothing really surprises me anymore, to tell you the truth,” Stafford said. “I know that this is an enticing city to play in. This is an enticing organization to come play for. We have a bunch of other great players on this team. … It’s exciting for other people to come in and play with those guys. I’m just happy to be apart of it.” 

Beckham Jr. is expected to play a large role in the offense alongside a talented group of receivers in Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods. 

In six games with the Browns this season, Beckham Jr. had 17 catches for 232 yards.

