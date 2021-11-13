Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Week 10 NFL Sunday Betting Preview
Week 10 NFL Sunday Betting Preview
Publish date:

Report: Aaron Rodgers Asymptomatic, to Start Sunday vs. Seahawks

Author:

After more than a week of making headlines off the field, Aaron Rodgers is expected to take the field as the starter on Sunday when the Packers host the Seahawks at Lambeau Field, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the reigning MVP has remained asymptomatic while meeting all of the NFL's return-to-play protocols since testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3. 

The Packers just have to activate Rodgers by 4 p.m. Saturday for the quarterback to be available, which Pelissero said is expected to happen.

On Friday, backup quarterback Jordan Love took snaps in practice as the starter but said "the plan is for Aaron [Rodgers] to be back on Saturday." 

Love threw for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his first NFL start in a loss to the Chiefs last weekend that broke the Packers' seven-game winning streak.

SI Recommends

Rodgers's potential return sets up an intriguing matchup with Seahawks star Russell Wilson, who announced his return from injury in a Succession-themed video earlier this week. The Seahawks quarterback has been out since Week 5 after needing surgery to repair a fractured finger. 

Earlier this week, Rodgers apologized after being at the center of controversy following his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show

The quarterback said that there was a "small possibility" of missing the Week 10 matchup due to fitness concerns after missing 10 days, but he seems to have the green light from the Packers.  

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Packers, visit Packer Central

YOU MAY LIKE

aaron-rodgers-1
Play
NFL

Report: Rodgers Set to Start Sunday vs. Seahawks

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been out for the last 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

USMNT beats Mexico in a World Cup qualifier
Soccer

USMNT's Latest 'Dos a Cero' Hits All the Right Notes

The U.S.'s rallying cry against Mexico has officially been adopted by its new generation in a defining World Cup qualifying victory.

Weston McKennie will be suspended for the U.S.'s World Cup qualifier in Jamaica
Soccer

USMNT Duo Suspended for World Cup Qualifier in Jamaica

Weston McKennie's yellow card accumulation and Miles Robinson's red card vs. Mexico mean both will be unavailable to face the Reggae Boyz next week.

Christian Pulisic celebrates his goal vs. Mexico
Soccer

Pulisic Claps Back at Ochoa With Goal Celebration

Guillermo Ochoa said that "Mexico has been that mirror in which they [the U.S.] want to see themselves and reflect." Christian Pulisic answered in style.

christian-pulisic
Soccer

Current, Former USMNT Players React to 'Dos a Cero' Win

The United States' 2–0 win over Mexico drew quite a bit of love from current and former players alike.

Kyle Lowry defending Lonzo Ball.
NBA

Report: NBA Advances Investigation Into Tampering Probe

The league could reportedly release its findings from the investigation in the future.

Adrian-Peterson
NFL

Adrian Peterson's Son Shares Advice for Dad After 2021 Debut

The running back's son's advice was spot on following Peterson's first game with Titans.

Adams-McKennie-Pulisic-USMNT
Soccer

USMNT Brings Dos A Cero Back vs. Mexico

It's that scoreline again. Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie scored late to give the U.S. a 2–0 victory over Mexico in a massive World Cup qualifying result.