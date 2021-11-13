Report: Rodgers Set to Start Sunday vs. Seahawks

After more than a week of making headlines off the field, Aaron Rodgers is expected to take the field as the starter on Sunday when the Packers host the Seahawks at Lambeau Field, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the reigning MVP has remained asymptomatic while meeting all of the NFL's return-to-play protocols since testing positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 3.

The Packers just have to activate Rodgers by 4 p.m. Saturday for the quarterback to be available, which Pelissero said is expected to happen.

On Friday, backup quarterback Jordan Love took snaps in practice as the starter but said "the plan is for Aaron [Rodgers] to be back on Saturday."

Love threw for 190 yards with a touchdown and an interception in his first NFL start in a loss to the Chiefs last weekend that broke the Packers' seven-game winning streak.

Rodgers's potential return sets up an intriguing matchup with Seahawks star Russell Wilson, who announced his return from injury in a Succession-themed video earlier this week. The Seahawks quarterback has been out since Week 5 after needing surgery to repair a fractured finger.

Earlier this week, Rodgers apologized after being at the center of controversy following his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

The quarterback said that there was a "small possibility" of missing the Week 10 matchup due to fitness concerns after missing 10 days, but he seems to have the green light from the Packers.

