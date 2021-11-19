Skip to main content
November 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Amari Cooper

Cowboys Place Amari Cooper on COVID-19 List, Ruled Out for Sunday Against Chiefs

Author:

Dallas wide receiver Amari Cooper will not play on Sunday against the Chiefs as the franchise placed him on the COVID-19 list. 

Cooper, 27, sits second on the team in receiving yards (583) and touchdowns (5) behind CeeDee Lamb, who has 726 yards and six touchdowns. The Cowboys were hoping to get their full slate of receivers on Sunday after getting Michael Gallup back last week.

With Cooper's absence, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will rely on Lamb, Gallup, Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner—who caught two touchdowns against the Broncos two weeks ago—to make plays down the field. Dallas enters Sunday's game with the league's top ranked offense.

SI Recommends

Prescott leads the league in passer rating (110.8) and adjusted net yards per attempt (8.22) through eight games this season. The Cowboys' game against Kansas City on Sunday marks head coach Mike McCarthy's first game coaching Dallas at Arrowhead Stadium.

While Cooper will not be on the field for Sunday, the star wideout could also be in jeopardy of missing the Cowboys' game on Thanksgiving against the Raiders due to the short week. Then, depending on Cooper's vaccination status, the four-time Pro Bowler may not be able to play when Dallas goes on the road on Dec. 2 to face the Saints. Vaccinated players have to test negative twice in 24 hours to be cleared ahead of the normal 10-day quarantine period. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cowboys coverage, head to Cowboys Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Rankings: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor will have his hands full in a challenging matchup vs. the Bills.

Dak Prescott celebrates during the Cowboys' Monday night victory over the Eagles
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Rankings: Quarterbacks

Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes face-off in Week 11 could deliver a shootout as both are top-five Week 11 options.

WR_StartSit_111721
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Wide Receivers

In a plus matchup vs. the Bears, Marquise Brown tracks as the Week 11 WR start of the week.

RB_StartSit_111721
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Running Backs

With Aaron Jones sidelined, A.J. Dillon is ready for his star turn with the Packers.

Nov 14, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker Nick Vigil (59) pressures Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) to throw an incomplete pass in the second half of the game at SoFi Stadium.
Play
Betting

Betting Roundtable: Steelers-Chargers Sunday Night Football Best Bets

Will the Chargers break out of their recent slump against the Steelers on Sunday night? Our experts offer their best bets.

QB_StartSit_111721
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers hasn't been himself lately, but look for him to get back on track vs. the Vikings.

Sep 19, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) practices before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field.
NFL

Bears LB Khalil Mack to Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

The pass rusher has been out since Week 7 with a lingering foot injury.

Apr 3, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) throws a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at American Family Field
MLB

Inside a Surprisingly Eventful Baseball Week