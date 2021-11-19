Dallas wide receiver Amari Cooper will not play on Sunday against the Chiefs as the franchise placed him on the COVID-19 list.

Cooper, 27, sits second on the team in receiving yards (583) and touchdowns (5) behind CeeDee Lamb, who has 726 yards and six touchdowns. The Cowboys were hoping to get their full slate of receivers on Sunday after getting Michael Gallup back last week.

With Cooper's absence, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will rely on Lamb, Gallup, Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner—who caught two touchdowns against the Broncos two weeks ago—to make plays down the field. Dallas enters Sunday's game with the league's top ranked offense.

Prescott leads the league in passer rating (110.8) and adjusted net yards per attempt (8.22) through eight games this season. The Cowboys' game against Kansas City on Sunday marks head coach Mike McCarthy's first game coaching Dallas at Arrowhead Stadium.

While Cooper will not be on the field for Sunday, the star wideout could also be in jeopardy of missing the Cowboys' game on Thanksgiving against the Raiders due to the short week. Then, depending on Cooper's vaccination status, the four-time Pro Bowler may not be able to play when Dallas goes on the road on Dec. 2 to face the Saints. Vaccinated players have to test negative twice in 24 hours to be cleared ahead of the normal 10-day quarantine period.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Cowboys coverage, head to Cowboys Maven.