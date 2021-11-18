Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
NFL
Report: Antonio Brown's Attorney Says His Client Is Vaccinated

Author:

Antonio Brown's attorney, Sean Burstyn, reaffirmed that the Tampa Bay star is vaccinated, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport

“Be like Antonio brown and get the vaccine," Burstyn told Rapoport. 

However, per The Athletic's Greg Auman, the attorney did not have documentation present to confirm this statement. 

This comes after a report that a former live-in chef for the wide receiver accused him of obtaining a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The chef, Steven Ruiz, shared text message conversations he had with Brown's girlfriend, Cydney Moreau, with the Tampa Bay Times.

Moreau, however, denies knowing or being in communication with Ruiz, though the Times says it confirmed that the phone number used in the conversation belongs to her. 

It is not clear whether Brown submitted a fake vaccination card to Tampa Bay; however, the franchise released a statement, saying, "After an extensive educational process conducted throughout our organization this past offseason highlighting the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines, we received completed vaccination cards from all Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and submitted the required information to the NFL through the established process in accordance with league policy. 

"All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were found." 

Earlier this season, Brown missed the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams after a positive COVID-19 test. He was subject to the full 10-day period after the test; however, vaccinated players can be cleared more quickly if they test negative twice in a 24-hour period. 

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, head to All Bucs.

