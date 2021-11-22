Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
NFL
Report: Buccaneers 'Optimistic' About Rob Gronkowski Playing Monday Night

Author:

Rob Gronkowski has been plagued by injuries so far this season. With the extra day of rest in Week 11, thanks to the Buccaneers playing on Monday Night Football, we may see him return to the field for the first time in nearly a month. 

Responding to a fan who asked about Gronkowski's status for Monday's game against the Giants, The Athletic's Greg Auman says the team has remained hushed about the star tight end's status. 

"All expectations after Saturday were Gronkowski and team optimistic about him playing and making a healthy return tonight," Auman shared on Twitter

Gronkowski is listed as questionable for the game.

Gronkowski last played in Week 8 against the Saints and logged just six snaps before leaving the game with back spasms. He had no receptions and was targeted one time. 

He got off to a very strong start to the year with two touchdowns in each of the Buccaneers' first two games of the season. He suffered fractured ribs in a Week 3 loss to the Rams and proceeded to miss the next four games. 

During the week, Gronkowski himself indicated that he's optimistic that he'll be able to go.

"We're taking it one step at a time. I just got two good practices under my belt and that's a big step right there," Gronkowski said on Friday. "That's the first crucial steps is getting some practices under my belt and making sure that I feel good after them. It's going well, and the arrow's pointing up towards playing. I mean hopefully it does go right and I'm out there Monday night."

Wide receiver Antonio Brown has already been ruled out for Monday night's game against the Giants.

For more news on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head over to All Bucs.

