Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Taysom Hill

Report: Saints Sign Taysom Hill to Unique, Hybrid Extension

Author:

The Saints have signed quarterback Taysom Hill to a unique, hybrid contract extension unlike any other NFL contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The four-year deal can be worth anywhere between $40 million and $95 million with $22.5 million guaranteed.

The unique aspect of the extension is that depending on what position Hill plays is how much he stands to make. Hill, who is listed as a quarterback but is used as a utility player, will earn $40 million in base salary but can earn an additional $55 million if he transitions to the team's starting signal-caller role and fulfills that need for the team over the next four seasons, per ESPN. 

Starting quarterback Jameis Winston's season ended earlier this month when an MRI revealed he tore his ACL and had MCL damage. Instead of Hill, Trevor Siemian took over starting duties. But anything can change in the future. 

SI Recommends

So far this season, Hill has thrown eight passes for 47 yards with one interception. He's also caught four passes for 52 yards and rushed for 104 yards and three scores. Hill, 31, is used all over the field in the current New Orleans offense but if he finds himself leading the offense long-term he could cash in on a major payday.   

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Saints news, head over to Saints News Network.

YOU MAY LIKE

USFL Logos
NFL

USFL Unveils Logos, Team Names Ahead of '22 Return

The USFL is coming back this spring.

Kevin Hart on the sidelines during pregame warmups for Eagles vs. Saints.
NFL

Kevin Hart Among ManningCast Guests This Week

One former NFL wide receiver will be making an appearance along with a politician.

Kenny Omega holds the AAA mega championship over his head
Play
Wrestling

Kenny Omega Vacates AAA Mega Championship Due to Injury

His match against El Hijo del Vikingo is off, but Omega calls the rising lucha libre star “a once-in-a-lifetime talent.”

Aliyah Boston smiles after a win.
Play
College Basketball

South Carolina Pulls Away From UConn to Cement Status as Nation’s Top Team

South Carolina star Aliyah Boston made sure that Monday’s matchup vs. UConn would end with a Gamecocks victory.

The eight teams still competing for a College Football Playoff spot
College Football

The Eight Teams That Can Still Win the National Title

Five control their own destiny and three more will need help. Plus, potential tinfoil-hat considerations.

Baker Mayfield with the Browns.
NFL

Baker Mayfield Doesn't Care That Browns Fans Booed Him

He was booed at home this past Sunday after throwing two interceptions.

mel-tucker2
College Football

Mel Tucker Was Honest With Michigan State Fans After Big Loss

Spartans coach Mel Tucker took to Twitter after Michigan State's 56-7 loss to Ohio State this weekend.

LeBron James throws a football at an Ohio State game.
Extra Mustard

LeBron Trolled Draymond Over Ohio State-Michigan State

LeBron's Buckeyes absolutely crushed Green's Spartans, 56–7.