Report: Jameis Winston's MRI Results Show ACL Tear

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has a torn ACL and will be out the rest of the year, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported that an MRI confirmed the Saints' fears over a season-ending knee injury for Winston while the quarterback's MCL was also damaged.

Winston suffered the injury on Sunday against the Buccaneers when linebacker Devin White tackled him from behind. Winston's knee awkwardly bent on his way to the ground and he was carted back to the locker room.

After the game, Saints coach Sean Payton said the injury was "significant." It was later reported that it was an ACL injury by NFL Network's Jane Slater.

Winston's 2021 season was serving as a revival year for a quarterback who hasn't been the face of a franchise since Tampa Bay replaced him with Tom Brady in 2020.

After serving as Drew Brees's backup last year, this was supposed to be Winston's franchise to lead. But now Winston will have to watch from the sidelines as Trevor Siemian will lead New Orleans the rest of the year.

On Sunday, during halftime of NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast, Brees said he won't be coming out of retirement to play for his former team.

Winston's season ended with 1,170 passing yards to go along with 15 touchdown passes and just three interceptions across seven appearances.

