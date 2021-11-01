Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Jameis Winston

Report: Jameis Winston's MRI Results Show ACL Tear, MCL Damage

Author:

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston has a torn ACL and will be out the rest of the year, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport reported that an MRI confirmed the Saints' fears over a season-ending knee injury for Winston while the quarterback's MCL was also damaged.

Winston suffered the injury on Sunday against the Buccaneers when linebacker Devin White tackled him from behind. Winston's knee awkwardly bent on his way to the ground and he was carted back to the locker room.     

After the game, Saints coach Sean Payton said the injury was "significant." It was later reported that it was an ACL injury by NFL Network's Jane Slater

SI Recommends

Winston's 2021 season was serving as a revival year for a quarterback who hasn't been the face of a franchise since Tampa Bay replaced him with Tom Brady in 2020.

After serving as Drew Brees's backup last year, this was supposed to be Winston's franchise to lead. But now Winston will have to watch from the sidelines as Trevor Siemian will lead New Orleans the rest of the year. 

On Sunday, during halftime of NBC's Sunday Night Football broadcast, Brees said he won't be coming out of retirement to play for his former team.

Winston's season ended with 1,170 passing yards to go along with 15 touchdown passes and just three interceptions across seven appearances. 

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

jameis-winston-acl
NFL

Report: Jameis Winston's MRI Results Show ACL Tear

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston suffered the knee injury Sunday in a win against the Buccaneers.

Von Miller with the Broncos.
NFL

Report: Broncos Trading Von Miller To Rams

The Denver Broncos are trading eight-time Pro Bowl player Von Miller to the Rams.

Canelo Alvarez (right) and Billy Joe Saunders (left) during a super middleweight boxing title fight at AT&T Stadium.
Boxing

Boxing Pound-for-Pound Rankings: Álvarez Continues to Roll

The 31-year-old looks to build on his win earlier this year against Billy Joe Saunders in Saturday's title fight against Caleb Plant.

Derrick Henry rushing against the Colts.
NFL

Unreal Derrick Henry Stat Making the Rounds

Titans running back Derrick Henry set an NFL record for his prolific workload through eight games this season before sustaining a foot injury Sunday.

Kenneth Walker III's monster game led Michigan State over Michigan.
College Football

What a 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like After Week 9

The list of potential playoff teams is getting smaller and smaller after Week 9 as debates over who’s No. 2 and who’s the last team in continue.

Jimmy Butler
NBA

NBA Power Rankings: The Best and Worst Teams After Two Weeks

East contenders are rising in our latest rankings. Which team is the new No. 1?

Jaleel Skinner
Play
College Football

College Football Recruiting: SEC Powers Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs Surge to Top of November Recruiting Rankings

The updated team recruiting rankings at SI All-American have a familiar feel at the top.

Nike city edition uniforms
NBA

Ranking Every Nike NBA City Edition Jersey

The NBA and Nike unveiled the 2021–22 NBA City Edition uniforms. We ranked them from worst to best.