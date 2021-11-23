Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and discussed his toe injury.

When asked whether it was a turf toe issue, he quickly stated that he felt it was worse than that.

"It's more painful than turf toe, and I had turf toe a few years ago," Rodgers said. "I have a toe injury that is not going away and I'm going to be dealing with it for the next few weeks."

When pressed on how the toe injury occurred, Rodgers shut things down.

"Look, Pat, I've already talked enough on this show about my medical status," Rodgers said with a smirk. "I've given you enough information at this point."

Rodgers and Green Bay (8–3) are coming off 34–31 loss to Minnesota after Vikings kicker Greg Joseph nailed a 26-yard field goal as time expired in the game. Rodgers threw for a season-high 385 yards, completing 23 of 33 passes with four touchdowns.

The Pro Bowl quarterback, who recorded his sixth consecutive game on the road with two or more touchdown passes on Sunday, did not practice much last week because of the injury. However, with a game against the Rams (7–3) on Sunday before the team's bye week, Rodgers has no plans to miss any more games.

"There's a lot of options on the table," Rodgers said. "One option that's not on the table is sitting out. So I'm going to push through this."

