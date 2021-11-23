Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman Michael Strahan will fly to space on Blue Origin's next space flight.

Liftoff is targeted for 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 9 from the company's Launch Site One facility in West Texas. The rocket company is owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Strahan was on-site, reporting for ABC News from Texas on Blue Origin's first human launch in July, an experience that was memorable for the Giants legend.

"I want to go to space," he said, per ABC's Good Morning America. "I think being there at the first launch, it really was mind-blowing."

Strahan said on GMA, a show he co-hosts, that he began preparations for the flight just over two weeks ago, when he was measured for his flight suit and tested out a flight seat.

During his 11-minute flight, Strahan will travel three times the speed of sound and will float weightless for several minutes.

Joining Strahan in December will be Laura Shepard Churchley, the eldest daughter of Alan Shepard, the first American to fly to space. He is also the namesake of the rocket, New Shepard.

Space industry executive and philanthropist Dylan Taylor, investor Evan Dick and Bess Ventures founder Lane Bess and his child, Cameron, will also be on the flight.

Strahan was drafted in the second round of the 1993 NFL draft by the Giants.

By the time his 15-season NFL career ended, he ranked fifth all-time in sack leaders and was the Giants’ record holder with 141.5 career sacks. He made seven Pro Bowl appearances and was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

His No. 92 jersey will be retired on Sunday at MetLife Stadium when New York hosts Philadelphia.

More NFL Coverage:

• MAQB: This Is the Best Cam Has Looked Since Early 2018

• Week 11 Takeaways: K.C. D Takes Over; Vikings' Receivers Dominate

• Jonathan Taylor Has Entered the MVP Conversation

• A QB Evolution and Coaching Revolution