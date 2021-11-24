Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Player(s)
Jack Conklin, Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin Set to Return Against Ravens

The Browns have announced running back Kareem Hunt is returning to the active roster after being placed on the injured reserved list. 

The team is also designating offensive lineman Jack Conklin for a return from IR as well.

Cleveland has been without Hunt for the past month due to a significant calf injury. He played the first six games of the season where he racked up 361 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground as Nick Chubb's backup. 

Now, the Browns (6–5) will have both top running backs for an NFC North showdown this Sunday against the Ravens (7–3). Cleveland's passing attack has sputtered as of late due to quarterback Baker Mayfield's struggles largely attributed to his multiple injuries. Hunt also caught 20 passes for 161 yards before his injury.

With Hunt back in the mix, the Browns may be able to make a significant move for the top spot in the division on Sunday Night Football. The Ravens will host the Browns for the 8:20 p.m. kickoff. 

