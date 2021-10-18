Browns running back Kareem Hunt will be out several weeks with a calf injury, coach Kevin Stafanksi announced. He described the injury as "significant". The news was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

He will likely be placed on the injured reserve list, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, which would sideline him for the next three games.

If Hunt were to only miss three games, they would be out against the Broncos, Steelers and Bengals. Hunt sustained the injury during the 37–14 loss against the Cardinals on Sunday and was carted off the field. He finished with 14 carries for 66 yards.

Hunt was starting in place of Nick Chubb, who is dealing with his own calf injury. Chubb could return for Thursday's game against Denver. If he remains out, the team would turn to Demetric Felton and D'Ernest Johnson.

Felton, a rookie out of UCLA, has not gotten a single carry this season and Johnson has only three carries for 11 yards across two games where he saw playing time.

Hunt has 69 rush attempts for 361 yards and five touchdowns on the ground so far this season. He also has 20 catches for 161 yards in his six games played. The Browns (3–3) and Broncos (3–3) are scheduled to play this Thursday at 8:20 p.m. ET in Cleveland.

