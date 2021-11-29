Aaron Rodgers will not have surgery on his fractured toe for the time being, according to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The Packers quarterback has been dealing with the injury since his return from COVID-19 quarantine.

Rodgers threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday afternoon's 36–28 win over the Rams. After the game, he addressed the status of his toe injury and said a decision would come on Monday, as the Packers enter the bye week.

He has maintained that he does not plan to miss any time due to the toe issue.

That decision has come, according to Rapoport and Pelissero. "At this time," Rodgers will hold off on getting surgery and hopes that the toe recovers on its own with the team off for the bye. The report leaves the door cracked open for that plan to change, but Rodgers' solid play since his return from COVID-19 probably aids in the situation.

Rodgers missed one game due to COVID-19: the Packers' 13–7 loss to the Chiefs. The team is 2–1 since his return, and after a shaky start to the win over the Seahawks, he's put up solid numbers.

In those three games, he has thrown for 984 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception, averaging 8.6 yards per attempt, up from his 7.7 season average. He did some damage on the ground as well, despite the injured toe, rushing for a touchdown against the Rams.

After the bye, the Packers have their second NFC North game against the Bears on Dec. 12. Rodgers threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 24–14 win in Chicago back in mid-October.

With Sunday's win, the Packers have an NFC North-best 9–3 record, a half-game behind the Cardinals—who lost in a head-to-head matchup to Rodgers and company this year—for the conference's best record.

