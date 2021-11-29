Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Aaron Rodgers Opts Against Toe Surgery 'At This Time'

Author:

Aaron Rodgers will not have surgery on his fractured toe for the time being, according to a report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The Packers quarterback has been dealing with the injury since his return from COVID-19 quarantine.

Rodgers threw for 307 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday afternoon's 36–28 win over the Rams. After the game, he addressed the status of his toe injury and said a decision would come on Monday, as the Packers enter the bye week. 

He has maintained that he does not plan to miss any time due to the toe issue.

That decision has come, according to Rapoport and Pelissero. "At this time," Rodgers will hold off on getting surgery and hopes that the toe recovers on its own with the team off for the bye. The report leaves the door cracked open for that plan to change, but Rodgers' solid play since his return from COVID-19 probably aids in the situation.

SI Recommends

Rodgers missed one game due to COVID-19: the Packers' 13–7 loss to the Chiefs. The team is 2–1 since his return, and after a shaky start to the win over the Seahawks, he's put up solid numbers.

In those three games, he has thrown for 984 yards, six touchdowns and just one interception, averaging 8.6 yards per attempt, up from his 7.7 season average. He did some damage on the ground as well, despite the injured toe, rushing for a touchdown against the Rams.

After the bye, the Packers have their second NFC North game against the Bears on Dec. 12. Rodgers threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns in the team's 24–14 win in Chicago back in mid-October.

With Sunday's win, the Packers have an NFC North-best 9–3 record, a half-game behind the Cardinals—who lost in a head-to-head matchup to Rodgers and company this year—for the conference's best record.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Green Bay Packers, head over to Packer Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

Taysom Hill with the Saints.
NFL

Report: Taysom Hill Likely to Take Over as Saints Starter

Hill reportedly took first-team reps at Monday's practice.

Kemba Walker dribbles the basketball
NBA

Kemba Walker Out of Knicks Rotation 'As of Right Now,' Thibs Says

Walker is averaging a career-low 24.5 minutes per game, as well as career-lows in points (11.7) and assists (3.1) per game.

Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Christian McCaffrey Done for the Season

Chuba Hubbard gets another chance to prove his fantasy worth as McCaffrey's handcuff, though he didn't do much the first time.

dawn-staley-promise-south-carolina-champions.jpg
College Basketball

South Carolina Remains No. 1 in Latest Women's AP oops poll

The Gamecocks were an unanimous top pick, while UConn and Stanford gain ground.

Kliff Kingsbury with the Cardinals.
College Football

Kliff Kingsbury Asked About Oklahoma Job, Deflects

Kingsbury is reportedly a target for the Sooners as they look for a new head coach.

lincoln riley
Play
College Football

Three Recruiting, Roster Building Questions for Lincoln Riley at USC

Lincoln Riley has a lot of work ahead of him in re-shaping USC's football roster

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after fouling out against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in game two of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Ranking and Predictions for MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

This offseason features the best free-agent class of shortstops in recent memory.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey receives a handoff.
NFL

Panthers' Christian McCaffrey to Miss Rest of Season

Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey will miss the rest of the season because of an ankle injury.