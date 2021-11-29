An MRI revealed Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has a torn labrum after dislocating his shoulder, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Cook was injured against the 49ers on Sunday where he was carted off the field.

The injury is not believed to be season-ending. The team plans to have Cook recover in time for a playoff run. He could return as early as Dec. 20 against the Bears for Monday Night Football if all goes right, per the report.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Vikings still have not figured out how long he will be sidelined. If Cook is placed on the injured reserved list he would miss a minimum of three games. If that were the case, the earliest he could return is Dec. 26 against the Rams.

Cook had a similar injury back in 2019 and recovered in time for the wild card round against the Saints where he had 130 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in the win.

During the 34–26 loss to the 49ers, Cook was hit hard in the backfield on Sunday and fumbled the ball. After the play, he stayed on the ground clutching his left shoulder in pain before eventually getting carted off.

Cook has appeared in eight games this season but has been a workhorse for Minnesota. He's rushed for 734 yards and caught 21 passes for 138 receiving yards.

The halfback is dealing with some off-the-field issues, though. Earlier this month it was discovered that Cook's former girlfriend, Gracelyn Trimble, filed a lawsuit against him for allegedly physically abusing her. His attorney, David Valentini, alleged that Trimble broke into Cook's house, assaulted him and his guests, and is now attempting to extort Cook of money.

The NFL later announced it was monitoring the situation. Since it is a civil lawsuit and no criminal charges were filed, Cook was allowed to continue playing this season.

