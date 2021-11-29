Despite the Browns' recent offensive struggles, coach Kevin Stefanski has no plans to make a change at quarterback.

When asked after Sunday night's 16–10 loss to the Ravens if he would make a change during the bye week and start Case Keenum instead of Baker Mayfield, Stefanski answered, "No. Let me ask you a question, Why would we do that? We're not doing that."

Mayfield completed 18 of his 37 pass attempts on Sunday for 247 yards. He threw one touchdown and had one fumble.

Cleveland has scored just 30 points combined over their past three games and has scored 17 points or fewer in seven of their last nine games.

Mayfield, per NFL Network, has battled a number of injuries this season, ranging from a fracture in his left shoulder, to a heel bruise to having pain in his knee and groin.

"It's frustrating. It is very frustrating," Stefanski said. "To not score enough, it's always a combination of things—staying on the field on third down, trying to run the ball effectively and getting in the red zone, all of those things. But we're just not doing a good enough job, and that starts with me."

The Browns are off in Week 13, but are back in action Week 14 when they host the Ravens.

Cleveland currently sits at 6–6 on the season, tied with the Steelers for last place in the AFC North.

