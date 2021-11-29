Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski on Benching Baker Mayfield: 'Why Would We Do That'

Author:

Despite the Browns' recent offensive struggles, coach Kevin Stefanski has no plans to make a change at quarterback. 

When asked after Sunday night's 16–10 loss to the Ravens if he would make a change during the bye week and start Case Keenum instead of Baker Mayfield, Stefanski answered, "No. Let me ask you a question, Why would we do that? We're not doing that."

Mayfield completed 18 of his 37 pass attempts on Sunday for 247 yards. He threw one touchdown and had one fumble. 

Cleveland has scored just 30 points combined over their past three games and has scored 17 points or fewer in seven of their last nine games. 

Mayfield, per NFL Network, has battled a number of injuries this season, ranging from a fracture in his left shoulder, to a heel bruise to having pain in his knee and groin. 

SI Recommends

"It's frustrating. It is very frustrating," Stefanski said. "To not score enough, it's always a combination of things—staying on the field on third down, trying to run the ball effectively and getting in the red zone, all of those things. But we're just not doing a good enough job, and that starts with me."

The Browns are off in Week 13, but are back in action Week 14 when they host the Ravens. 

Cleveland currently sits at 6–6 on the season, tied with the Steelers for last place in the AFC North. 

More NFL Coverage:

• MMQB: The Patriots Turned Their Season Around by Continuing What They Were Doing
• Week 12 Takeaways: Rams Limp out of Lambeau
• Five Things We Learned on Thanksgiving
 Browns Digest: Offense, Special Teams Doom Browns Against Ravens

For more coverage of the Browns, visit Browns Digest

YOU MAY LIKE

christian-mccaffrey-panthers
Play
Fantasy

Bye Week Blues: Week 13 Options

Christian McCaffrey, Aaron Rodgers and Nick Chubb among the fantasy stars who aren't available this week.

mmqb-week-12-kendrick-bourne-aj-dillon-tua-tagovailoa
Play
NFL

MMQB: Patriots Turned Season Around by Staying on Path

How New England has reeled off six straight to get back to a familiar place in the standings. Plus much more from Week 12.

Marcus Semien
MLB

Semien's Windfall Resets Expectations Across the Board

Marcus Semien's seven-year, $175 million contract resets the forecast for his new team and his fellow big-ticket infielders.

Sooners football helmet.
College Football

Five-Star QB Decommits From OU After Riley Leaves

Malachi Nelson is a California native and specifically cited the coaching change as a reason for his decommitment.

Bobby Wood scores for Real Salt Lake in the MLS playoffs
Soccer

RSL, Union Reach Conference Finals in Thrilling Fashion

Three of MLS's final four spots are booked, with Real Salt Lake and Philadelphia joining the Portland Timbers in the conference finals.

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa (1) reacts after fouling out against the Boston Red Sox during the second inning in game two of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

Ranking and Predictions for MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

This offseason features the best free-agent class of shortstops in recent memory.

jon gray
MLB

Report: Rangers Land SP Jon Gray on a Four-Year Deal

On the same day the team agreed to a seven-year deal with Marcus Semien, Texas adds to its rotation with the righthander Gray.

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley during a game
College Football

How Lincoln Riley's Move Shakes the Coaching Carousel

Riley's move is landscape-altering amid a busy coaching carousel cycle. Who is left to fill the openings at LSU and Oklahoma?