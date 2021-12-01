Skip to main content
December 1, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Activated From COVID-19 List, Set to Return Against Saints

Author:

The Cowboys activated wide receiver Amari Cooper from the COVID-19 list, the team announced on Wednesday. ESPN's Ed Werner was the first to report that Cooper is expected to play Thursday night against the Saints.

Cooper was placed on the COVID-19 list on Nov. 19 and has missed Dallas's last two games— both losses. Cooper is unvaccinated and needed to miss a minimum of 10 days. Earlier on Wednesday, NFL Network reported that Cooper was still experiencing symptoms and was unlikely to play, however. 

Regardless, the Cowboys can expect to get back a major weapon. In nine appearances this season, Cooper has 44 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns. Although Dallas is sitting at the top of the NFC East at 7–4, this team started the season 6–1 and has seemed less and less dominant in recent weeks. 

SI Recommends

Kickoff against the Saints is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday in New Orleans.  

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Cowboys news, head over to Cowboy Maven

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown waves to fans before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Arians Comments on Antonio Brown's Status Versus Falcons

The wide receiver has not played since against the Eagles in Week 6.

Justin Reid plays vs. the Cardinals.
NFL

Texans' Justin Reid to Play Sunday After Week 12 Benching

Texans safety Justin Reid will play Sunday against the Colts after being a healthy scratch in Week 12 against the Jets.

DeAndre Hopkins with the Arizona Cardinals
NFL

Cardinals' Wide Receiver Deandre Hopkins Returns to Practice

Hopkins had not practiced with the team since Oct. 22.

Nov 14, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) celebrates making an interception in the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium.
Play
Betting

Week 13 Thursday Night Football Player Props: Cowboys at Saints

Analyzing the player props to target when the Cowboys visit the Saints this Thursday night.

brian-kelley
College Football

Brian Kelly Spoke With Notre Dame's Team for Four Minutes Before Leaving

LSU announced Brian Kelly as its new head coach with a 10-year, $95 million contract on Tuesday.

brian kelly
College Football

Brian Kelly's Final Speech to Notre Dame Players Leaked

He spoke for just under four minutes to his now-former Fighting Irish players.

pat-mcafee-aaron-rodgers
Play
Extra Mustard

Give Pat McAfee Credit for How He Handles His Aaron Rodgers Interviews

Aaron Rodgers is still dropping bombshells on 'The Pat McAfee Show.'

Dak Prescott
Betting

Thursday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: Cowboys vs. Saints

The Saints host the Cowboys on Thursday to kick off Week 13. Get the latest betting insight.