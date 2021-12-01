The Cowboys activated wide receiver Amari Cooper from the COVID-19 list, the team announced on Wednesday. ESPN's Ed Werner was the first to report that Cooper is expected to play Thursday night against the Saints.

Cooper was placed on the COVID-19 list on Nov. 19 and has missed Dallas's last two games— both losses. Cooper is unvaccinated and needed to miss a minimum of 10 days. Earlier on Wednesday, NFL Network reported that Cooper was still experiencing symptoms and was unlikely to play, however.

Regardless, the Cowboys can expect to get back a major weapon. In nine appearances this season, Cooper has 44 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns. Although Dallas is sitting at the top of the NFC East at 7–4, this team started the season 6–1 and has seemed less and less dominant in recent weeks.

Kickoff against the Saints is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday in New Orleans.

