December 1, 2021
Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray on Kliff Kingsbury, Sooners Rumors: 'He’s Got a Pretty Good Job'

Author:

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray spoke with reporters on Wednesday about the latest rumors surrounding Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury being linked to the Sooners head coach vacancy.

It's safe to say that Murray—an Oklahoma product—does not think Kingsbury will consider the job opening.

“I know Kliff, I don’t really buy into it," Murray said. “I think he’s got a pretty good job right now."

Former Sooners coach Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma to become the head coach at USC. Murray, who became the Sooners starting quarterback in '18 under Riley's leadership, led the Big 12 in passing yards and touchdowns, was named the AP College Football Player of the Year and won the Heisman Trophy. 

Murray also jokingly said he was not sure who should replace Riley in the Sooners' program, but had nothing but happiness and respect for his former coach.

"That's my guy," Murray said in reference to Riley. 

Kingsbury is currently in his third season as the Cardinals' coach. Currently, Arizona (9–2) sits at the top spot in the NFC with Packers (9–3), Buccaneers (8–3) and Cowboys (7–4) behind the Cardinals. Since Kingsbury became the team's coach ahead of the '19 season, the Cardinals have gone 22–20–1.

The Cardinals will go on the road to face the Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Chicago (4–7) has won two of the last three meetings between the two teams. 

