December 2, 2021
Frank Gore on Possible NFL Return: 'I'm Happy Where I'm At Right Now in Life'

Longtime NFL running back Frank Gore said Thursday that his football career is over, barring one scenario.

"It's gotta be the week going into the Super Bowl," Gore said on Good Morning Football. "If they going to the Super Bowl, I'm all-in. I love the game of football...But man, I've been in a good place."

Gore spent last season with the Jets, rushing for 653 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games. He is third on the NFL's all-time rushing yards list, running for 16,000 yards in 16 seasons.

Two Generations of Gores

Gore is slated to fight former NBA guard Deron Williams in a boxing match on Dec. 18. The bout is contracted for 215 pounds and four rounds.

"I've been living life, enjoying life and I'm happy where I'm at right now in life," Gore said.

Still, when asked about if he would return if he could make his first Super Bowl appearance, the longtime running back said, "Call me. Whoever."

