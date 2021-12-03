Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Saints Fear Taysom Hill Suffers Torn Tendon in Finger, May Need Surgery

Author:

Despite dealing with a partially torn plantar fascia in his foot, Taysom Hill started at quarterback for the Saints on Thursday night. During the first half of the Cowboys-Saints game, Hill suffered a new injury. This time around it was to the middle finger on his throwing hand. 

Although he didn't miss any time in Thursday night's game, Hill may have suffered a serious injury to his middle finger. 

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints fear that Hill suffered a torn tendon in his middle finger that may require surgery. Rapoport also mentioned that additional tests on Hill's injury will take place this Friday. 

Hill's injury is similar to what Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson dealt with earlier this season. Wilson was out for four weeks before returning to the Seahawks' lineup.  

When asked about the injury on Thursday night, Hill told reporters that he was doing all right. 

SI Recommends

"It's doing OK . . . we'll get it accessed, figure out a plan tomorrow," Hill said, via NFL.com. "Went to throw a ball and I hit it on the hand. Foot's OK. I made it OK. Like I said earlier in the week, it's to the point where the pain is manageable. I'm not limiting what I felt like I needed to do and that was the case tonight."

Hill finished Thursday night's start with 264 passing yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had 101 rushing yards on 11 carries. 

If Hill has to miss time, the Saints will have to start either Trevor Siemian or Ian Book at quarterback.  

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the New Orleans Saints, head over to Saints News Network.

YOU MAY LIKE

England fans before the Euro final at Wembley Stadium
Soccer

Euro 2020 Final Review Shows England Fans 'Endangered Lives'

“A minority of England supporters turned what should have been a day of national pride into a day of shame.”

Sep 19, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (9) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 13 Need to Know: Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet

Making the case for more Tony Pollard.

Trail Blazers GM Neil Olshey at a game.
NBA

Trail Blazers Fire GM Neil Olshey After Investigation

The team launched an investigation into "a toxic, hostile work environment" last month.

Amari Cooper with the Cowboys.
Extra Mustard

Amari Cooper Compares Week 13 Return to 'Flu Game'

NFL fans were not happy with this postgame comment.

Johnny Gargano throws Bron Breakker through a table
Play
Wrestling

Preview and Predictions for ‘NXT WarGames’

The first NXT streaming special since its ‘2.0’ rebrand will be an opportunity for new wrestlers to establish themselves.

Brian Kelly speaks to LSU fans at a basketball game.
Play
Extra Mustard

What’s the Deal With Brian Kelly’s Accent in This Video?

Is he really adopting a southern accent already?

John Madden
Play
Extra Mustard

Fox's Upcoming John Madden Documentary Looks Amazing

Fox will air two-hour tribute show to Madden on Christmas Day.

Daniel Jones attempts a pass.
NFL

Giants QB Daniel Jones Officially Ruled Out for Week 13

The Giants' offense will look a bit different this Sunday.