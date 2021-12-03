Despite dealing with a partially torn plantar fascia in his foot, Taysom Hill started at quarterback for the Saints on Thursday night. During the first half of the Cowboys-Saints game, Hill suffered a new injury. This time around it was to the middle finger on his throwing hand.

Although he didn't miss any time in Thursday night's game, Hill may have suffered a serious injury to his middle finger.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints fear that Hill suffered a torn tendon in his middle finger that may require surgery. Rapoport also mentioned that additional tests on Hill's injury will take place this Friday.

Hill's injury is similar to what Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson dealt with earlier this season. Wilson was out for four weeks before returning to the Seahawks' lineup.

When asked about the injury on Thursday night, Hill told reporters that he was doing all right.

"It's doing OK . . . we'll get it accessed, figure out a plan tomorrow," Hill said, via NFL.com. "Went to throw a ball and I hit it on the hand. Foot's OK. I made it OK. Like I said earlier in the week, it's to the point where the pain is manageable. I'm not limiting what I felt like I needed to do and that was the case tonight."

Hill finished Thursday night's start with 264 passing yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He also had 101 rushing yards on 11 carries.

If Hill has to miss time, the Saints will have to start either Trevor Siemian or Ian Book at quarterback.

