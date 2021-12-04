The Seahawks plan to activate running back Adrian Peterson off the practice squad ahead of the team's divisional matchup against the 49ers on Sunday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Peterson, 36, signed with Seattle and was placed on the Seahawks practice squad after he was released by Tennessee last week. He played in three games for the Titans where he rushed for 82 yards on 27 carries and a touchdown in the absence of star running back Derrick Henry (broken foot).

Seattle enters Sunday's game ranked 25th in the league in rushing yards (92.5) per game after running back Chris Carson suffered a season-ending neck injury in mid-November. Carson was responsible for 232 yards on the ground on 54 carries and three touchdowns before being placed on the team's injured reserve list.

With Peterson joining Seahawks, he has the opportunity to move up on the NFL's all-time rushing list. The 2012 NFL MVP is just 367 yards shy of passing NFL legend Barry Sanders for the fourth-most yards on the all-time rushing list and can cross the 15,000-yard threshold with just 98 more yards.

Currently, Peterson ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,902 career rushing yards. Peterson played his first 10 seasons with the Vikings before going to play with the Cardinals, the Saints, the Washington Football Team, the Lions and most recently the Titans.

Seattle (3–8) sits at the bottom of the NFC West.

