December 1, 2021
Player(s)
Adrian Peterson

Pete Carroll Says Seahawks Signed Adrian Peterson to Practice Squad

Author:

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters the team signed running back Adrian Peterson to the team's practice squad on Wednesday. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo was the first to report that Peterson met with Seattle before the announcement.

The 36-year-old was released by the Titans last week after playing in three games for Tennessee.

Peterson recorded 82 rushing yards on 27 carries with one touchdown for the Titans after he signed at the beginning of November following a season-threatening injury to Derrick Henry. 

In mid-November, the Seahawks lost starting running back Chris Carson to season-ending neck surgery. The fifth-year running back tallied 232 yards and three touchdowns on 54 carries before being placed on the injured reserve. 

If Peterson joins the Seahawks roster, he will have a chance to move up the NFL's all-time rushing list. The 2012 NFL MVP is just 367 yards shy of passing Barry Sanders for fourth on the all-time rushing list and can cross the 15,000-yard threshold with just 98 more yards. 

After a winless November, the Seahawks are last in the NFC West with a 3-8 record.

