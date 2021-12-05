The Panthers fired offensive coordinator Joe Brady on Sunday after less than two seasons with the franchise.

Brady, 32, joined Carolina before the 2020 season after winning the Broyles Award, given to the best assistant coach in college football, in 2019 when he was with LSU.

"I met with Joe this morning and informed him that I have decided to make a change," coach Matt Rhule said in a statement. "I'm very grateful to him for his time and effort in helping us get established over this past year and a half."

Brady received head coach interest from the Jets, Falcons, Chargers, Eagles and Texans during last year’s hiring cycle. But Carolina enters Week 13 at No. 23 in points scored and No. 28 in yards gained. Last year, they were No. 24 in points scored and No. 21 in yards gained.

For the final five games of the year, senior offensive assistant Jeff Nixon will coordinate the offense. Nixon was the co-offensive coordinator and play-caller under Rhule at Baylor from 2017 to '19.

Carolina (5–7) has a bye this week but returns to action next Sunday vs. the Falcons.

