Bill Belichick Broke the Bills: Unchecked

Bill Belichick’s success this season with the Patriots doesn’t prove anything about Tom Brady, the latter already won a Super Bowl away from New England after all.

But it does confirm once again that he runs the coaching game because he was able to win one where his rookie QB only threw three passes in the midst of showing the Bills the AFC East still goes through Foxboro and they only had a one year lease.

I guess one could say nobody circles the wagons like Buffalo Bill Belichick as it must be demoralizing for Bills Mafia to see The Hoodie right back in control of the division and their franchise following a short sabbatical to retool his roster.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said afterward not to give Belichick too much credit. But I must ask, if not him, who should get it? He is both the Patriots coach and general manager and one can’t bestow greatness upon Mac Jones for handoffs.

The Pats have now won seven games in a row, by an average margin of nearly 22 points per contest...which is why it is fair to wonder whether Belichick could have a chance to hoist hardware again the way Brady did in Tampa with the Bucs last February.

But the signature moment of his comeback season thus far is a four-point win in the wind. Because Belichick reminded everyone once again that he is the most valuable non-player there’s ever been and that the Buffalo Bills belong to him.