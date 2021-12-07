Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Bill Belichick Broke the Bills
Bill Belichick Broke the Bills
Publish date:

Bill Belichick Broke the Bills: Unchecked

Author:

Bill Belichick’s success this season with the Patriots doesn’t prove anything about Tom Brady, the latter already won a Super Bowl away from New England after all. 

But it does confirm once again that he runs the coaching game because he was able to win one where his rookie QB only threw three passes in the midst of showing the Bills the AFC East still goes through Foxboro and they only had a one year lease.

I guess one could say nobody circles the wagons like Buffalo Bill Belichick as it must be demoralizing for Bills Mafia to see The Hoodie right back in control of the division and their franchise following a short sabbatical to retool his roster.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said afterward not to give Belichick too much credit. But I must ask, if not him, who should get it? He is both the Patriots coach and general manager and one can’t bestow greatness upon Mac Jones for handoffs. 

The Pats have now won seven games in a row, by an average margin of nearly 22 points per contest...which is why it is fair to wonder whether Belichick could have a chance to hoist hardware again the way Brady did in Tampa with the Bucs last February. 

But the signature moment of his comeback season thus far is a four-point win in the wind. Because Belichick reminded everyone once again that he is the most valuable non-player there’s ever been and that the Buffalo Bills belong to him.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey reacts after dunking vs Iowa
College Basketball

Why New No. 1 Purdue Is a Legitimate Title Contender

This could be Matt Painter's best Boilermakers team yet. Here's why they're so dangerous.

Paige Bueckers is helped off the floor.
Play
College Basketball

UConn's Paige Bueckers to Miss at Least Six Weeks With Tibial Plateau Fracture

Bueckers collapsed to the floor with less than a minute to play in Sunday's 73–54 win over Notre Dame as she dribbled the ball up the court.

kenny-pickett
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Playoff Push and Bowl Season Preparation

Washington Football Team quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick
NFL

Report: Ryan Fitzpatrick to Have Season-Ending Surgery

Fitzpatrick was signed to start for the Washington Football Team, but has missed most of the season.

Split image: Ryan Clark sitting at a desk and Bill Belichick on the sideline
Extra Mustard

ESPN’s Ryan Clark Really Compared Bill Belichick to God

Patriots fans surely won’t disagree.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates after making a three-point shot against the Phoenix Suns.
NBA

Minnesota's New Defense Is This Season's Biggest Shock

Is the Timberwolves' turnaround on D for real?

SIAA 1st Team 2021
Play
College Basketball

A Look Back at the 2021 SI All-American Team

Gonzaga freshman phenom Chet Holmgren was named SI All-American Player of the Year last season.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles while being defended by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green.
NBA

NBA Mailbag: Damian Lillard's Future, the Up and Down Celtics and More

What does the shakeup in Portland mean for the future of their franchise superstar?