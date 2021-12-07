Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Mac Jones Makes NFL History With Two-Completion Performance vs. Bills

Author:

Mac Jones's rookie season took another wild turn on Monday night as the Patriots traveled to Buffalo for a Monday night matchup against the Bills. 

Swirling winds at Highmark Stadium caused New England head coach Bill Belichick to turn back the clock in the AFC East matchup, with the Patriots finishing the night with 222 rushing yards on 46 carries. As for Jones, let's just say he should have more productive performances over the course of his NFL career.

Jones finished Monday night with just two completions on three attempts, tallying 19 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. And the rookie made some NFL history in the process. Jones is now the first quarterback in the last 30 years to win a game with three-or-fewer pass attempts, and he is just the fourth player this century to register a win with two-or-fewer completions. 

Jones didn't seem to mind his lack of production on Monday. He noted his trust in Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels postgame, telling the media, "Josh has a plan for everything."

New England advanced to 9–4 in 2021 with Monday's win. They lead the AFC East and hold the conference's top seed entering Week 14.

