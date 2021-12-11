Jaguars coach Urban Meyer was involved in multiple disputes with players and coaches over the last two weeks, including a heated argument with receiver Marvin Jones, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jones was reportedly so angry with Meyer's criticism of Jaguars receivers that he left the team facility. According to Pelissero, staff convinced the receiver to return only for him to get into a heated argument with Meyer at practice.

Also during the last two weeks, Meyer reportedly challenged assistants to defend their résumés individually during a staff meeting where he told his coaching staff that he was a winner and that they were losers, per Pelissero.

And during last week's 37–7 loss to the Rams, Meyer benched running back James Robinson after a first-quarter fumble. Meyer reportedly made running backs coach Bernie Parmalee keep Robinson from entering the game again until rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence questioned Meyer about Robinson's absence.

Pelissero reported that several Jaguars players vented to Rams players after the game, saying the first-year NFL coach doesn't treat his players like adults.

While Pelissero reported that there is no indication that Jaguars owner Shad Khan is "seriously considering" a head-coaching change, it's not the first incident during Meyer's short but tumultuous tenure.

Khan opted against firing Meyer in the aftermath of a viral video that showed a woman dancing near the coach in an Ohio bar in September, citing Meyer's "sincere" remorse. Meanwhile, three assistants have left the team this season, including strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle's resignation due in part to allegations of bullying and making racist remarks while at Iowa.

In July, the NFL fined the Jaguars $200,000 and Meyer $100,000 for violating rules on organized team activities while also docking the team two OTA days next season. On top of that, the Jaguars are 2–10 and have lost four straight, failing to score more than 17 points in their last six games.

