December 13, 2021
NFL
Urban Meyer Is Distracting From Trevor Lawrence’s Poor Play
Urban Meyer Is Taking The Heat Off Trevor Lawrence: Unchecked

The Jaguars better hope their problems are on Urban Meyer, because with the focus on the coach it seems most haven’t said much about the struggles of No pick Trevor Lawrence.

While it isn’t fair to judge a rookie QB this early, I am ok saying that Lawrence doesn’t exactly look like the can’t-miss generational player he was billed to be.

Of course circumstances help shape any quarterback’s performance. As a result, I’m willing to write off a lot of what is going on with Lawrence as growing pains combined with a lack of talent and support system.

However, Meyer is also a worthy and easy target given his recent actions, comments, and reputation. But excuses exist for him too since the Jaguars have actually already doubled their win total from a season ago...with two!

Which only makes me believe the issues in Jacksonville go far beyond what any one change can solve. So, it has to be at least a little concerning that the supposed franchise savior has only one touchdown pass since October, while being tied for the league lead in interceptions.

I understand that the likes of Peyton Manning, who was also a surefire prospect, didn’t fully realize that potential as a rookie. And though he is sure to improve, I can’t imagine most fans thought Lawrence would be a downgrade from what they were getting from Gardner Minshew.

Perhaps firing Meyer would help fix many of these issues. However, if we’re being real about it, with the way he was talked about coming into the NFL...I have to believe most thought Trevor Lawrence would be better than this.

