Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
DeAndre Hopkins

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Suffered Leg Injury in Loss to Rams

Author:

Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suffered a leg injury in the Cardinals' 30–23 loss to the Rams on Monday night.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Hopkins will undergo an MRI to get more specifics about the injury. Hopkins finished the game five catches for 54 yards.

The 29-year-old caught two passes for 32 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 33–22 victory on the road against Chicago on Dec. 5. It was Hopkins's first game back after missing several practices and three games for Arizona due to a hamstring injury he suffered on Oct. 24 in the Texans-Cardinals game.

SI Recommends

Through 10 games this season, Hopkins has caught 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns. Arizona is one of three teams in the NFC with a 10–3 mark as the race for playoff seeding heats up.

The Cardinals sit atop the NFC West and will go on the road to face the Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Arizona Cardinals coverage, go to All Cardinals

YOU MAY LIKE

ben-simmons-76ers-trade-thoughts
Podcasts

Open Floor: An Interesting NBA Trade Season is About to Begin

Discussing the most interesting players who become trade eligible on December 15.

Stephen Curry with David Stern after being taken in the 2009 NBA draft.
Extra Mustard

Steph Curry Setting Record at MSG Could Be Painful for Knicks Fans

New York fans might be left with thoughts of what could've been.

Clemson Helmet
College Football

Clemson Makes Two Internal Hires to Fill Coordinator Roles

Dabo Swinney has quickly restocked his staff ahead of 2022.

Three footballs on a field.
NFL

Development in Search for Ex-NFL Player's Missing Girlfriend

Human remains were found, and they are believed to be related to the investigation.

nick saban
College Football

National Signing Day: Everything You Need to Know, Top Recruits and More

Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M could be in an SEC duel to land the top recruits as the early signing period opens Wednesday.

Candace Parker smiles in the offseason.
Play
WNBA

Candace Parker Announces Marriage, Upcoming Birth of Second Child

Sky star Candace Parker took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she and her partner Anya Petrakova are expecting a baby.

michael-penix-jr-indiana
College Football

Former Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. Transfers to Washington

Michael Penix Jr. is heading from the Big Ten to the Pac-12.

Nov 7, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) with the ball in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Christian McCaffrey Tests Positive for COVID-19

McCaffrey was already slated to miss the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury.