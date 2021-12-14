Arizona wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins suffered a leg injury in the Cardinals' 30–23 loss to the Rams on Monday night.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Hopkins will undergo an MRI to get more specifics about the injury. Hopkins finished the game five catches for 54 yards.

The 29-year-old caught two passes for 32 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 33–22 victory on the road against Chicago on Dec. 5. It was Hopkins's first game back after missing several practices and three games for Arizona due to a hamstring injury he suffered on Oct. 24 in the Texans-Cardinals game.

Through 10 games this season, Hopkins has caught 42 passes for 572 yards and eight touchdowns. Arizona is one of three teams in the NFC with a 10–3 mark as the race for playoff seeding heats up.

The Cardinals sit atop the NFC West and will go on the road to face the Lions at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

