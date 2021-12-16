Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Player(s)
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers's Toe Is O.K., But QB Will Likely Not Practice Again Until Friday

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday that his toe feels O.K., but the nine-time Pro Bowler will likely not practice until Friday.

Rodgers's assessment of his toe came three days after he believed he might have suffered a setback the injury following the Packers' 45–30 victory over the Bears. A tackle on third-and-long early in the game against Chicago on Sunday exacerbated pain his broken pinky toe, Rodgers said.

"It feels worse," Rodgers said Sunday after the game. “I don’t know what kind of setback that I had tonight but we’ll look at it tomorrow. But definitely took a step back tonight."

ESPN reported that Rodgers's toe injury was expected to linger throughout the remainder of the season on Sunday. The Packers signal-caller said he fractured the toe during his COVID-19 quarantine in November.

Despite the pain, Rodgers still stood on the idea that having surgery on his toe would be a "last resort" option.

Green Bay (10–3) will face the Ravens (8-5) at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Packers can clinch a playoff berth with a number of scenarios. A win over Baltimore clinches the NFC North title for Rodgers's squad.

