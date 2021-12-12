Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers's toe injury is expected to linger for the rest of the season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rodgers has been dealing with the injury since he returned from his one-week absence caused by COVID-19. In late November, during the team's bye week, Rodgers gathered information regarding a possible surgery on the toe, but, in the end, chose not to get it.

Rodgers told The Pat McAfee Show that if he did have surgery, it would be to immobilize the toe to avoid any future displacement, but it would also cause his toe to remain immobile for the rest of the season.

Without surgery, he said he was hoping the toe would heal and ultimately return to its normal mobility.

Entering Sunday, Rodgers has played in 11 games this season, throwing for 2,878 yards and 23 touchdowns. He has also tossed four interceptions. Rodgers said he fractured the toe during his COVID-19 quarantine in November.

The Packers (9–3) take on the Bears (4–8) on Sunday night. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.

