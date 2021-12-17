Skip to main content
December 17, 2021
Chargers Release Update on Donald Parham Jr. Following Thursday’s End Zone Injury

Author:

Donald Parham Jr. has been diagnosed with a concussion but is expected to be discharged from the hospital later on Friday, the Chargers announced

The tight end was held overnight for observation at UCLA Harbor Medical Center, and the team shared that he is alert and conscious. 

During Thursday night’s loss to the Chiefs, quarterback Justin Herbert threw a dart to the second-year tight end in the end zone on a fourth-and-goal. But it appeared that Parham hit his head on the ground while going down to make the catch and was unable to hold onto the ball. 

A cameraman zoomed in on his face, showing that his eyes were close and mouth was slightly open. Per the Associated Press, “a teammate briefly tried to move Parham’s left arm, but it was frozen in a bent position.”

Medical personnel cut off Parham’s face mask before placing the tight end on a backboard, carting him off the field on a stretcher. 

“It's the tough side of pro sports,” Chargers coach Brandon Staley said following the overtime loss. “Any time you see that live and are close to it, it impacts you. But then at the same time, you know, we’re trying to play for him the rest of the way, and that's what our guys did tonight. They laid it on the line and played a whale of a game for him.”

For more Los Angeles Chargers news, head over to Charger Report.

