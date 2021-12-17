Thursday night's Chargers-Chiefs game featured an extremely scary moment involving tight end Donald Parham.

In the first quarter, Justin Herbert found Parham in the back of the end zone on a fourth down. Parham went down hard and appeared to hit his head against the turf. He went into an awkward, stiff-looking position on the ground, and ultimately had to be taken off the field on a stretcher.

It was a frightening scene, though Sunday Night Football medicine analyst Mike Ryan, a former NFL head trainer, explained what likely happened with Parham. He believes Parham's body underwent what is called a “fencing response” to a head injury.

“When a person experiences an impact that’s strong enough to cause traumatic brain injury (TBI), such as a concussion, their arms often go into an unnatural position,” Healthline explains. “This position—forearms extended or flexed, usually in the air—follows the impact and is known as the fencing response position. It lasts up to several seconds after the collision.”

Parham “was in stable condition and being evaluated for a head injury,” after leaving Thursday night's game, ESPN reports.

“I'm just hoping for the best. Parham has been an incredible teammate and an incredible friend. He's been nice to everyone in that locker room, and everyone loves him,” Justin Herbert said after the overtime loss to Kansas City. “Obviously it's incredibly tough to see him down on the field. But he's tough. He's a fighter, and we've just got to pray for him and hope for him, and hopefully he's ready to go.”

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Los Angeles Chargers, head over to Charger Report.