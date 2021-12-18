Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Jaguars Fired Urban Meyer For Cause

Author:

The Jaguars fired former head coach Urban Meyer early Thursday morning after a tumultuous few months. It looks like the franchise will reportedly be looking to cut ties with him financially as well—immediately.

ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reported Saturday morning that Meyer was fired "for cause," meaning the Jaguars would not be on the hook for what he's owed on the remaining four years of his contract.

Of course, that doesn't mean Meyer will just accept Jacksonville's decision. He may choose to obtain a lawyer and try to resolve the situation in a different manner.

SI Recommends

The team's decision isn't tied to just one incident "but rather a culmination of instances that Jacksonville's officials believe justified the firing," according to Schefter and Darlington.

On Friday night, team owner Shad Khan's representative issued a statement denying that the team had made its decision to fire Meyer as a result of a Wednesday report from the Tampa Bay Times on Meyer allegedly kicking former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo. The representative said the team decided to fire Meyer last Sunday, not Wednesday.

Meyer's future in coaching will be a hot topic in the coming months. While he is regarded as one of the greatest college football coaches of his generation, a number of off-the-field incidents have now tarnished his legacy.

YOU MAY LIKE

coastal
College Football

Coastal Carolina Player Tackles Teammate After Fumble

Redshirt senior Alex Spillum finished the Cure Bowl with 12 tackles, but one viral tackle didn't count.

anthony-davis-injury
NBA

Anthony Davis Leaves Game vs. T-Wolves With Knee Injury

Davis exited the game in the third quarter after scoring nine points in 20 minutes.

Dec 12, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer on the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
NFL

Jags Owner’s Rep Says Decision To Fire Meyer Didn't Come Wednesday

Shad Khan disputes that the team decided to fire Meyer on Wednesday.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham (89) is taken off the field with an injury sustained in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

Donald Parham Takes to Twitter With Message for Fans

Chargers player Donald Parham took to Twitter after his terrifying concussion on Thursday night.

shedeur-sanders
College Football

Jackson State Looks to Cap Magical Year With Bowl Win

Deion Sanders wants to continue to "provoke change" in the midst of a standout first season as the Tigers head coach.

Dart boards can be seen in a hallway next to the bowling alley
Extra Mustard

Video of Perfect Nine-Darter Goes Viral at World Darts Championship

William Borland Delivered a nine-darter to win at the World Darts Championship.

Gonzaga's Drew Timme goes for a basket in a recent exhibition game
Play
Betting

Men's College Basketball Betting Preview: A Top-25 Matchup and a Blue-Blood Showdown

A Top 25 Battle and a COVID-19 matchup adjustment gives bettors a solid investment opportunity on the collegiate hardwood.

nfl-mark-davis-roger-goodell-nfl-intervene
NFL

Mark Davis Upset With NFL's Decision to Move Raiders vs. Browns Game

Mark Davis thinks his team is now at a competitive disadvantage.