December 18, 2021
NFL
Jaguars Owner’s Rep Says Team Decided To Fire Urban Meyer Sunday, Not Wednesday

Author:

Early Thursday morning, just after midnight, the Jaguars announced that they'd parted ways with head coach Urban Meyer, a decision made on the heels of a Wednesday report from the Tampa Bay Times that alleged that Meyer had kicked the team's former kicker, Josh Lambo, in practice.

But according to team owner Shad Khan’s PR representative, Jim Woodcock, the report had nothing to do with the team's decision. Woodcock said that Khan actually made the decision to fire Meyer long before the report Wednesday was released.

Woodcock says the franchise didn't release the firing because it was waiting to get through some “previously scheduled appointments”—including NFL meetings in Dallas—before making it official. Woodcock called it an “incorrect assumption” and to assume that the Lambo story factored into Khan’s decision

The report from the Tampa Bay Times was hardly the only issue that Meyer had faced this season. In his short tenure, he made a controversial hire of an assistant coach, gave Tim Tebow a tryout at a position he’d never played, was seen at his bar in Columbus with a woman who wasn’t his wife, and, of course, posted a 2–11 record. 

