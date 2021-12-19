Teddy Bridgewater Carted Off Field With Head Injury After Scary Tackle

A scary moment happened during the third quarter of the Broncos-Bengals game on Sunday when Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater appeared to get knocked unconscious after hitting the turf hard during the third quarter, and had to be carted off the field in a stretcher. Play stopped for several minutes as medical personnel tended to Bridgewater on the ground.

Bridgewater was diagnosed with a head injury and maintained mobility in his arms and legs, according to CBS Sports sideline reporter Evan Washburn. He was eventually transferred to a local hospital as a precaution.

This is the second time this season Bridgewater has had to leave a game with a head injury. He left Denver's Week 4 matchup against the Ravens after suffering a concussion, though returned to start the following game.

Bridgewater finished the game completing 12 of 22 pass attempts for 98 yards, adding 10 yards on the ground. The Broncos came into the game having won four of their last six games.

