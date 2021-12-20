The Browns' game against the Raiders was bumped to Monday evening due to the widespread COVID-19 outbreak within the franchise. The extra time was not enough to get back quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum.

As reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Mayfield and Keenum could not clear COVID-19 protocols with the team's latest round of testing on Monday. As a result, Nick Mullens will get the start, his first of the year.

Today's round of testing allowed the team to get safety John Johnson III back onto the active roster. Takk McKinley, Anthony Walker Jr. and Wyatt Teller were previously cleared. The team has also elevated seven practice squad players for the game, with 22 total players still out for Monday.

Mullens has 16 starts under his belt, with eight coming in 2018 and eight in 2020, all for the 49ers. He's thrown for 4,714 yards, 25 touchdowns and 22 interceptions in 19 total appearances over the last three seasons. The 49ers were 5–11 in Mullens starts.

In addition to numerous Browns players, three of the team's coaches including Kevin Stefanski remain out. ESPN's Dianna Russini says that the franchise is still waiting for more testing results, so that may change.

Browns-Raiders was one of three games postponed this week as outbreaks roll through the sports world. The game will kick off at 5 p.m. ET, with Eagles-Washington Football Team and Seahawks-Rams both moved to Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET.

