December 17, 2021
Three NFL Games Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreaks

As COVID-19 cases spike across the NFL, multiple games on the NFL's Week 15 slate could be pushed back. As reported by Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer and other league insiders, the Browns' game against the Raiders is expected to be pushed to Monday, while Seahawks vs. Rams and Eagles vs. Washington Football Team are both being moved to Tuesday.

The NFL made things official moments ago. Raiders at Browns will be played at 5 p.m. ET, ahead of the regularly scheduled Monday Night Football game between the Vikings and Bears in Chicago.

Cleveland has experienced the worst outbreak we've seen in the NFL this season. With today's loss of Jadeveon Clowney, more than 20 Browns players are out due to COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, Washington at Eagles and Seahawks at Rams will both kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.

While the moves give the affected teams some breathing room, especially with the league's new protocols, it is not a surefire way to get the three games in without a hitch.

“Moving games is a gamble by the NFL, for two reasons,” Breer added amid the news. “1) No guarantee more positive tests don't come. 2) 80% of COVID-positive players this year have failed to test out, sat the max of 10 days.”

The new protocols should allow players to test out of the full 10-day quarantine more easily, but nothing is certain here.

