Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Le'Veon Bell, Leonard Fournette

Report: Bucs to Sign Le’Veon Bell, ‘Likely’ to Place Fournette on Injured Reserve List

Author:

The Buccaneers are signing running back Le’Veon Bell pending a physical, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported that the team is “likely” placing running back Leonard Fournette on the injured reserve list, ending his regular season. 

Fournette suffered a hamstring injury this past weekend, but he’s expected to make a return for the playoffs, per ESPN. The addition of Bell is likely in an effort to fill the hole that the tailback is leaving behind. 

Fournette’s regular season will end with 812 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 69 passes for 454 receiving yards and two scores. Bruce Arians will look to Bell and Ronald Jones to help fill that void. 

SI Recommends

Bell has had multiple stops in recent years, but has only appeared in five games this season when he played for the Ravens. Baltimore released Bell in November. The three-time Pro Bowler tallied 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his five appearances so far in 2021.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Buccaneers news, head over to All Bucs

YOU MAY LIKE

LeBron James and Iman Shumpert speaking with an official.
Extra Mustard

Iman Shumpert Says LeBron Flops Because He's Too Strong

In the interview, Shumpert also said he doesn’t believe he’s ever seen a better athlete than James.

favre-rodg
NFL

Rodgers Reveals Favre's Advice After Tying Packers Record

After Aaron Rodgers tied Brett Favre's franchise record for touchdown passes on Sunday, the Packers legends exchanged messages

Trophy for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.
Extra Mustard

Kent State-Wyoming Uniforms Making Bowl Tough to Watch

With two teams wearing similar colors and Boise State's blue turf, the bowl game is an aesthetic mess.

Chris Godwin during an interview.
NFL

Report: Godwin Expected to Miss End of Regular Season

The Buccaneers' wide receiver is dealing with an MCL injury.

Eddie Nketiah has a hat trick for Arsenal
Soccer

Nketiah Hat Trick Fires Arsenal to League Cup Semifinals

Arsenal downed Sunderland to seal a place in the final four of the domestic cup competition.

Row of Washington Football Team helmets.
NFL

Report: QB Garrett Gilbert Will Start in WFT-Eagles Game

Washington quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen did not clear COVID-19 protocols.

Tyreek Hill celebrates in stands with Chiefs fans.
NFL

Report: Tyreek Hill Going on COVID-19/Reserve List

Kansas City is the latest NFL franchise to see a major rise in cases, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter

Larry Fitzgerald stands and talks with Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill.
NFL

Larry Fitzgerald Asked if He's Interested in Return This Season

The longtime Cardinals star has not officially retired.