The Buccaneers are signing running back Le’Veon Bell pending a physical, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. ESPN’s Adam Schefter later reported that the team is “likely” placing running back Leonard Fournette on the injured reserve list, ending his regular season.

Fournette suffered a hamstring injury this past weekend, but he’s expected to make a return for the playoffs, per ESPN. The addition of Bell is likely in an effort to fill the hole that the tailback is leaving behind.

Fournette’s regular season will end with 812 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on the ground. He also caught 69 passes for 454 receiving yards and two scores. Bruce Arians will look to Bell and Ronald Jones to help fill that void.

Bell has had multiple stops in recent years, but has only appeared in five games this season when he played for the Ravens. Baltimore released Bell in November. The three-time Pro Bowler tallied 83 rushing yards and two touchdowns in his five appearances so far in 2021.

