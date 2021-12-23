Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Saints to Start QB Ian Book With Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill on COVID-19 Reserve List

Author:

The Saints are preparing to have third-string quarterback Ian Book start at quarterback this week vs. the Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. 

It will be Book's first career start.

The decision comes as quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are both expected to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 

Book was a fourth-round pick for the Saints in the 2021 NFL draft. He joined New Orleans after a successful college career at Notre Dame.

SI Recommends

There, he became the Irish's all-time leader in wins as a starting quarterback, leading the Fighting Irish to two College Football Playoff appearances. 

He finished his Notre Dame career with a 63.8% completion percentage, throwing for nearly 9,000 yards and 72 touchdowns. 

The Saints (7–7) enter Week 16 still fighting for an NFC playoff spot. Kickoff for their contest on Monday vs. the Dolphins is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage: 

For more coverage of the Saints, visit Saints News Network

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 7, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams is expected to exploit an injury-depleted Browns' defense.

Indianapolis Colts Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor is back on the MVP campaign trail against the Cardinals in Week 16.

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) backs down Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, in Phoenix.
Play
Betting

NBA Christmas Day Betting Preview: Warriors at Suns

Betting insight and analysis as the Suns welcome the Warriors on Christmas in a battle between the teams with the two best records.

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs the ball as Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Alex Singleton (49) defends during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 16 Rankings: Team Defenses (D/ST)

The Eagles are atop the team defense rankings in their Week 16 matchup vs. the Giants.

jayson-tatum-celtics
Play
Betting

NBA Christmas Betting Preview: Bucks vs. Celtics

Milwaukee is 3-4 this season without Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is in the league’s health and safety protocols.

reachere-half-court-shot
Extra Mustard

Third Graders Rejoice As Teacher Hits Full-Court Shot to Win Hot Chocolate

An amazing shot followed by an amazing reaction.

Footballs in a bag.
High School

Tributes Pour in for QB Recruit Robbie Roper

The Georgia prospect who had the eye of a number of college football programs died after complications from surgery.

QB_StartSit_122221
Play
Fantasy

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 16: Quarterbacks

Justin Herbert may have a tough matchup on paper, but you don't want to get cute in a matchup vs. the Texans.