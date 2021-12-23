The Saints are preparing to have third-string quarterback Ian Book start at quarterback this week vs. the Dolphins, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

It will be Book's first career start.

The decision comes as quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian are both expected to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Book was a fourth-round pick for the Saints in the 2021 NFL draft. He joined New Orleans after a successful college career at Notre Dame.

There, he became the Irish's all-time leader in wins as a starting quarterback, leading the Fighting Irish to two College Football Playoff appearances.

He finished his Notre Dame career with a 63.8% completion percentage, throwing for nearly 9,000 yards and 72 touchdowns.

The Saints (7–7) enter Week 16 still fighting for an NFC playoff spot. Kickoff for their contest on Monday vs. the Dolphins is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

