December 23, 2021
Buccaneers Add RB Leonard Fournette to Injured Reserve

Author:

Leonard Fournette is in the midst of an impressive season for the Buccaneers, emerging as the team's bellcow running back a few weeks into the season. But Fournette's regular season is now over as he's been added to injured Reserve.

Fournette suffered a hamstring injury during last weekend's 9–0 loss to the Saints. He left the game with just nine carries for 34 yards, his fourth lowest output of the year on the ground this season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport confirmed that Fournette is going on IR. Tampa is reportedly optimistic Fournette will be ready to play when the postseason rolls around.

Fournette's production will be tough to replace. Building on his impressive play in the 2020 playoffs, he has 812 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season, adding 69 receptions for 454 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Ronald Jones is expected to pick up most of the slack behind Tom Brady in the Bucs' backfield. He had eight carries for 63 yards in the Saints game, tying his season high. On the year, he has 337 yards and three touchdowns on 71 carries.

The team has also signed veteran Le'Veon Bell to help aid in filling in for Fournette. Bell spent time with the Ravens earlier this season, and admitted he was close to hanging up his cleats and focusing on boxing before the chance to play with Brady and former Steelers teammate Antonio Brown came around.

“This was literally the only spot that I felt like. . . made me want to play football and go out there and be excited to play,” Bell said after signing in Tampa. “I was gonna start boxing, focusing on boxing but I think this was like a great opportunity. . .it's something you can't really turn down, playing with coach Arians, Tom Brady and obviously AB.”

The Bucs travel to face the Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

