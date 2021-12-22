Skip to main content
December 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:
Player(s)
Le'Veon Bell

Le'Veon Bell Says He Considered Retirement Before Buccaneers Signed Him

Author:

Running back Le'Veon Bell spoke to reporters on Wednesday for the first time since signing a deal with the Buccaneers on Wednesday. The veteran admitted that he considered retiring before Tampa Bay called his name and even considered another sport.

“I had thought about kind of calling it quits,” Bell said. “This was literally the only spot that I felt like. . . made me want to play football and go out there and be excited to play. . . I was gonna start boxing, focusing on boxing but I think this was like a great opportunity. . .it's something you can't really turn down, playing with coach Arians, Tom Brady and obviously AB.”

Bell was referring to his former Steelers teammate Antonio Brown, who is set to return from his three-game suspension for violating NFL/NFLPA joint COVID-19 protocols. Bell was signed to fill the hole that Leonard Fournette is leaving open, after he injured his hamstring this past Sunday

Bell sounded like he seriously considered hanging up his cleats for a pair of boxing gloves during media availability, although he doesn't have any professional experience. He did make headlines for a comment he made right before he signed, though.

SI Recommends

After Jake Paul defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley via knockout Saturday night, Bell issued a challenge on Twitter. 

“I'm tired of watching him out box ppl who don't even wanna box,” Bell tweeted. “If he wanna boxing match, a real one, he'd fight me...period, stop fightin small dudes who can't box.”

More NFL Coverage: 

For more Buccaneers news, head over to All Bucs

YOU MAY LIKE

Las Vegas Raiders Johnathan Abram
NFL

Report: Johnathan Abram Will Miss Remainder of Season

The Raiders safety will undergo season-ending surgery on his shoulder.

lamar-jackson3
NFL

John Harbaugh Gives Latest Update on Lamar Jackson Return

The Ravens quarterback missed last week's loss to the Packers due to an ankle injury.

Dec 9, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer (left) argues a call during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

We Let You Rewrite the Rules of Football! Maybe. | The MMQB Podcast

What rule changes should we bring to the NFL?

Illinois coach Bret Bielema during a game.
College Football

Bielema Shares Interest in Illinois Playing Gator Bowl

Texas A&M will not play against Wake Forest due to a widespread COVID-19 outbreak.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell
NHL

Power Rankings: The NHL’s Naughty and Nice Lists

Maple Leafs goalie Jack Campbell can expect to find a nicely wrapped gift under the tree, but Kings forward Brendan Lemieux should look for coal in his stocking.

JC Tretter sits on the bench.
NFL

NFLPA President Says NFL Nearly Canceled Three Games Prior to Rescheduling

It ended up rescheduling three games amid a surge in positive COVID-19 cases.

Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs with the football during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium.
Play
Betting

Week 16 Thursday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props: 49ers at Titans

The Titans host the 49ers on Thursday to kick off Week 16. Get the latest betting insight.

newport-surfing
More Sports

Surfing on New Year’s Eve—in Rhode Island

Photographing winter surfing in New England.

Member Exclusive