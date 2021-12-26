Report: Patriots QB Mac Jones Gifts Entire OL Bitcoin for Holidays

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones gave a unique gift to his offensive linemen this holiday season.

According to Bitcoin Magazine, Jones, who said he has been “studying bitcoin for a while now,” reached out to the publication about how to give it as a gift.

Per Bitcoin Magazine, he gifted the bitcoin via the Swan Black Card, a new offering that allows users to claim bitcoin directly with the assistance of a concierge service, and the 12 linemen he gave it to will now hold bitcoin for the first time.

“This year I just knew I had to give some Bitcoin to my teammates,” Jones told the publication.

Jones entered Sunday's game against the Bills having thrown for more than 3,100 yards and completing 69% of his pass attempts. He has also tossed 18 touchdowns.

He could provide his teammates with another gift on Sunday as a win over Buffalo, coupled with a Dolphins loss, would clinch the AFC East title for New England.

