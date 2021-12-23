We're in crunch time in the NFL season, and several high-leverage matchups with plenty of playoff implications lead the way in the Week 16 slate. The Packers, who have already clinched a playoff spot, take on a battered Browns team on Saturday evening. Then, in one of the most crucial games of the year in terms of its impact on the playoff race, the Ravens kick off the Sunday slate against the Bengals in an AFC North battle. With plenty of teams still in the hunt and the postseason-bound squads vying for a first-round bye, Week 16 could provide a nice picture of what is yet to come in an already wacky 2021 season.

Watch NFL games online all season long with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter

Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer

Gary Gramling, Senior Editor

Conor Orr, Staff Writer

Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

Want NFL picks against the spread? Check out SI Betting for best bets and insights.

More NFL Coverage:

• Five Things to Know After Week 15

• The Top 10 Business of Football Stories of the Year

• NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs Prevail, Colts Win Big

• What Would a Trade Package for Aaron Rodgers Look Like?

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.