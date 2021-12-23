Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Publish date:

MMQB Staff Week 16 Picks

Who's getting a W in Week 16? The MMQB staff makes its picks.
Author:

We're in crunch time in the NFL season, and several high-leverage matchups with plenty of playoff implications lead the way in the Week 16 slate. The Packers, who have already clinched a playoff spot, take on a battered Browns team on Saturday evening. Then, in one of the most crucial games of the year in terms of its impact on the playoff race, the Ravens kick off the Sunday slate against the Bengals in an AFC North battle. With plenty of teams still in the hunt and the postseason-bound squads vying for a first-round bye, Week 16 could provide a nice picture of what is yet to come in an already wacky 2021 season.

Here's who is picking games straight-up for the MMQB this year:

Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter
Mitch Goldich, Editor/Writer
Gary Gramling, Senior Editor
Conor Orr, Staff Writer
Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer

